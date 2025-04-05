Ballia (UP) Apr 5 (PTI) A Goddess Parvati idol has been stolen from a Shiva temple near Bada Pokhara in Maniar town here, police said on Saturday.

Police said unidentified persons took the idol away on Friday night.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 5, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Saturday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Maniar station house officer Ratnesh Dubey said devotees who visited the temple on Saturday morning found that the idol was missing and informed the police.

He said police inspected the spot as soon as they received the information.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for April 05, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

They have installed a new idol in the Shiva temple, Dubey said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)