New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) Homegrown Goldi Solar on Tuesday said it has bagged a 190 megawatt (MW) module supply order from Engie India, an arm of France-based Engie Group.

As a part of the agreement, Goldi Solar said it will provide an "HELOC® PRO series of 545wp photovoltaic modules to Engie India. These high-quality modules are expected to contribute to an annual electricity generation of Rs 34 crore."

The Modules Supply Agreement (MSA) entails the supply of 190 MW of modules for Engie India's upcoming Sayla village project under a 25-year solar power purchase agreement with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (GUNVL), Goldi Solar said in a statement.

Goldi Solar Co-founder and Director Bharat Bhut said, "We look forward to delivering excellent-quality solar modules for the GUVNL projects and contributing to the growth of renewable energy in India."

Engie Group is a global player in low-carbon energy and services.

Gujarat-based Goldi Solar owns and operates two module manufacturing facilities having a capacity of 4 GW at Pipodara and Navsari in the state.

