Pakur (Jharkhand), Nov 16 (PTI) Three wagons of a coal-laden goods train derailed after hitting a JCB machine at a railway siding in Pakur district on Tuesday, a Railway official said.

Also Read | PBSSD Admit Card 2021 for Written Exams for Post of DPM, BLS & Others Released Online at pbssd.gov.in; Know How to Download.

The JCB machine was badly damaged in the incident and the driver jumped out of it and escaped unhurt.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Prices & Specifications Reportedly Leaked Online.

The driver of the goods train also did not suffer injuries, the official said.

The accident took place at the railway siding in Malpahari Stone Industrial Area when the JCB machine engaged on the site came on the wrong track, the official said.

Senior railway officials and RPF personnel, who rushed to the spot, removed the JCB machine and efforts were on to clear the track.

An investigation will be conducted and action will be initiated against erring personnel, the official said.

Negligence was suspected to be the cause behind the derailment, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)