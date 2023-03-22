New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) The government on Wednesday said the export of biofuel from special economic zones and export oriented units are allowed for fuel as well as non-fuel purposes without any restriction, if the biofuel is produced by using imported feed stock.

On August 28, 2018, the government had imposed restrictions on export of biofuels within days of putting similar conditions for its imports.

A licence is required for both exports and imports of biofuels. Biofuels include ethyl alcohol, petroleum oil and oils obtained from bituminous minerals, bio-diesel and mixtures.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has amended that notification of 2018 "to the extent that export of biofuel from special economic zones/export oriented units, are allowed for fuel as well as non-fuel purpose without any restriction when produced using only imported feed stock".

Special economic zones and export oriented units are meant specifically for export purposes.

