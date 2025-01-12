Udaipur, Jan 12 (PTI) Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annpurna Devi said that the government is committed to eradicate malnutrition and promote child welfare.

"Our vision extends beyond sustainable development to a Viksit Bharat through women-led development," Devi said in Udaipur on culmination of a three-day ‘Chintan Shivir' organised by the ministry.

Savitri Thakur, Minister of State for Women and Child Development, in her address said that the inspiring best practices shared by various states highlight how their success stories can serve as blueprints for other districts.

"It's heartening to witness the remarkable progress made by every state and Union Territory in improving Anganwadi services, boosting women's workforce participation, and enhancing the lives of children,' she said.

The event brought together delegations from 32 States and Union Territories, including 16 State Ministers from Women and Child Development Departments, to deliberate on important issues relating to welfare and development of women and children.

During the Chintan Shivir, flagship schemes of the Ministry -- Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0, Mission Vatsalya, and Mission Shakti -- were discussed in detail.

Sessions were focused on themes including women's safety, child nutrition, and the strengthening of Anganwadi Centres.

Best practices presented by states and Union Territories were shared for mutual learning, aiming to improve the lives of women and children nationwide.

The states were informed about the Suposhit Gram Panchayat Abhiyaan, which aims to improve nutritional outcomes and the well-being of targeted populations across the country.

The participation of high-level representatives from States and UTs underscored a collective commitment to empowering women and fostering the development of children, according to a release.

