New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) The government on Monday extended the minimum export price (MEP) of USD 2,000 per tonne on natural honey for one more year till December next year.

Exports below this MEP value are not permitted.

"Minimum export price on natural honey is extended beyond December 31, 2024, till December 31, 2025," the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

The minimum price was imposed in March this year.

During April-October this fiscal, natural honey exports stood at USD 106.3 million. It was USD 177.6 million in 2023-024 and USD 203 million in 2022-23.

The major exporting destinations include the US and UAE.

