New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said the government is looking at ways to boost India's exports, and a presentation in this regard was made before the Prime Minister earlier this week.

Addressing a virtual interactive session, the minister for MSME and Road Transport and Highways said a presentation on how to boost outward shipments was made before Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

Gadkari also said he is hopeful that a solution will be found in the next 4-6 months to address the issue of delay in payment to micro, small and medium enterprises.

He said, "A lot of money owed to MSMEs was stuck with the government of India and its undertakings, state governments and their undertakings and major industries, due to which the units were facing difficulties".

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced on May 13 that MSME receivables from the central government and CPSEs will be released in 45 days to provide much-needed liquidity to millions of units in distress, battling the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Besides, Gadkari also called for systems and processes to be made transparent, corruption free, time bound and result oriented to fast track decision making.

He was addressing the session organised by Domestic Air Cargo Agents Association of India.

