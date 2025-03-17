New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) The government is contemplating amending the National Highways Act to provide for the return of an acquired land parcel for highways development to the original owner in case it remains unused for five years, a senior highways ministry official said on Monday.

The official further said that in case land acquired under the National Highways Act has not been used, there is no provision to denotify it under the current law.

"The amendment in the National Highways Act for denotifying the land will now go to the Cabinet and Parliament," he added.

The official said that the changes in the NH Act are aimed at making land acquisition faster for National Highways construction and wayside amenities development.

According to him, the provision is necessary to meet present and future requirements of the development of highways infrastructure in the country.

