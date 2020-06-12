Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Latest News | Govt Put Curbs on Import of Certain New Pneumatic Tyres

Agency News PTI| Jun 12, 2020 06:48 PM IST
New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) The government on Friday imposed curbs on imports of certain new pneumatic tyres used in motor cars, busses, lorries and motorcycles in a move to promote domestic manufacturing.

"Import policy of new pneumatic tyres...is amended from free to restricted," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

Putting the goods under restricted category means an importer would now require a licence or permission from the DGFT for imports.

