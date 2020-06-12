Latest News | Govt Put Curbs on Import of Certain New Pneumatic Tyres

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) The government on Friday imposed curbs on imports of certain new pneumatic tyres used in motor cars, busses, lorries and motorcycles in a move to promote domestic manufacturing.

"Import policy of new pneumatic tyres...is amended from free to restricted," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

Putting the goods under restricted category means an importer would now require a licence or permission from the DGFT for imports.

