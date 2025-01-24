Chandigarh, Jan 24 (PTI) Punjab School Education Department on Friday suspended a school principal and a campus manager of a government school in Ludhiana over corporal punishment given to students for arriving late to the school.

"An incident in a Ludhiana school where students were punished by being made to shift sand for coming late by the campus manager has come to my notice. This is completely unacceptable," Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains posted on X.

Also Read | Bengaluru Power Cut: Parts of City To Witness Power Outage on January 25, 27 and 28 Due to BESCOM Maintenance Work, Check Timings and List of Affected Areas.

"Taking strict action, the campus manager is being dismissed, and the principal of the school is suspended with immediate effect. Such incidents will not be tolerated. A clear warning is issued to all teachers and school heads," Bains said.

Later, Bains, in an official statement, that Principal of Government Senior Secondary School Jawahar Nagar, School of Eminence (Boys), Ludhiana has been suspended and the campus manager dismissed for making the students to shift sand and gravel for coming late to the school.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, January 24 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Bains asserted that such behaviour from any teacher will not be tolerated, emphasising the importance of maintaining a safe and respectful environment for students in the government schools.

The education system must prioritise the well-being and dignity of all students, and any actions that undermine this principle will be met with appropriate consequences, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)