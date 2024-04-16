Gonda (UP) Apr 16 (PTI) A government school headmaster in Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh was suspended for violating the Model Code of Conduct by campaigning in favour of a Samajwadi Party candidate ahead of the Lok Sabha election, officials said on Tuesday.

District Magistrate of Gonda Neha Sharma said a case was registered against Arun Kumar Verma, posted in a school in the Bakhrauli village panchayat area, for attending programmes of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and campaigning for its candidate.

Also Read | Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Death Anniversary 2024 Date: All About the Great Indian Statesman and Former President of India on His Punyatithi.

Sharma, who is the district election officer, added that Divisional Education Officer Gitanjali Tiwari has been asked to investigate the matter for departmental action.

The move follows a complaint filed by the district president of the BJP.

Also Read | Indian Rail Transport Day 2024 Date, History and Significance: Indian Railways Commemorates 171st Anniversary of First Passenger Train Journey Between Mumbai and Thane.

Sharma said the headmaster was suspended and attached to the Upper Primary School, Ghanshyampur, after being found prima facie guilty in the case.

She said the principal's action was found contrary to the provisions of the Employee Conduct Rules, the Model Code of Conduct and the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

The official said the district administration was committed to conducting free, fair and transparent polls.

Voting in Gonda will be held in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha election on May 20.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)