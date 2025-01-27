Lucknow, Jan 27 (PTI) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday demanded that the government begin pick-up and drop services for Maha Kumbh devotees, reiterating that the current arrangements prioritise the VIPs.

Taking to X, Yadav said the arrangement should be VIP-level at the Maha Kumbh, not the pilgrims. "Maha Kumbh mein log nahin 'vyavastha' ativishishth honi chahiye, " he posted.

"The problem that pilgrims are facing as one-way traffic has been made mandatory due to the arrival of VIPs in the fair area should not happen. The government should run buses for pick-up and drop," Yadav added, sharing a purported video of pilgrims arriving for the Kumbh.

