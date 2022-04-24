New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Union Agriculture Ministry will organise a week- long nationwide campaign till April 30 at regional level to highlight the achievements made in the farm sector since independence and also create awareness about the various programmes run by the Centre for the benefits of farmers.

The campaign 'Kisan Bhagidari, Prathmikta Hamari' will be organised as part of the government's 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' in association with other ministries and government departments, an official statement said.

Also Read | Reliance Industries Limited Calls Off Rs 24,371 Crore Future Retail Deal.

As part of the campaign beginning April 25, farmers' fair will be organised at each Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) along with field exhibition on natural farming, it said.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar would be launching a nationwide workshop on crop insurance organised by the common service centre (CSC).

Also Read | CRPF Recruitment 2022: Apply for 11 Dy Commandant Engineer Posts; Check Details Here.

A discourse on agro-ecological and livestock practices would be held under Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana -National Rural Livelihood Mission along with Ministry of Rural Development.

A webinar on One District One Product (ODOP) will be held by the commerce ministry and Ministry of Food Processing Industries. A National Atmanirbhar Bharat Conclave of 75 selected farmers and entrepreneurs will also be held.

During the campaign, Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying will organise ODOP-based workshop, webinar and awareness programmes about various schemes of the departments.

More than one crore farmers and stakeholders are expected to participate in the campaign through direct (offline) and virtual (online) medium across the country.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav as a mass festival to commemorate the 75 years of its independence.

The festival has already begun across the country from March 12, 2021 and will conclude on August 15, 2023.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)