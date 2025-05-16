Una (HP), May 16 (PTI) Bangarh gram panchayat pradhan Rakesh Kumar was killed in a road accident here, police said Friday.

The accident occurred Thursday night at Mehatpur market after a truck lost control.

Also Read | Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Meghna Friday Lottery Result of May 16 2025 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Kumar was standing on the roadside talking on the phone when the speeding truck rammed a parked pickup vehicle.

The impact of the collision was so strong that the truck slammed the wall of a nearby shop, with Kumar trapped in between, an eyewitness told the police.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 16, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Locals at the spot rushed to save Pradhan after which he was taken to a private hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The Mehatpur police took Kumar's body in their custody and sent it for a post-mortem to the Regional Hospital.

A case has been registered against the truck driver, the police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)