Mumbai, Aug 18 (PTI) Bringing a large number of women under the ambit of the financial sector needs a more gender-inclusive financial system that can address the demand and supply side obstacles faced by them, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Wednesday.

Multi-stakeholder and partnership-led approach can address the gap in involving more women in digital financial inclusion, he added.

"Greater women financial inclusion requires a more gender-inclusive financial system that addresses the specific demand and supply sides barriers women face," Kant said.

He was addressing a virtual event to launch a report titled 'The Power of Jan Dhan: Making Finance Work for Women in India'.

The report was unveiled by Women's World Banking, a global non-profit committed to giving low-income women access to financial tools, and Bank of Baroda (BoB).

Kant said digital channels and innovative product designs have the potential to offer new and better value proposition for women.

"Improving and increasing the outreach of such solutions will allow women to use more convenient financial services," he noted.

Kant further said public sector banks have the opportunity to bring in more women customers to the banking and financial services sector through innovation and strengthening models like women correspondents.

"I would like to encourage banks to step forward and align their products and services to the needs of women to provide a win-win response.

"The goal should be to ensure that women and women-led industries have access to and are able to use multiple financial service tools to develop their financial autonomy, allow them to contribute to economic growth and to take advantage of the opportunities that the future of work will bring," he said.

He said the JAM trinity -- Jan Dhan, Aadhaar and mobile -- has brought more than 400 million unserved and underserved Indians into the formal financial services ecosystem.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY), around Rs 6.36 lakh crore has been sanctioned to women entrepreneurs as of February 26, 2021.

"These schemes have financially empowered women to lead a better life and chase their dream of being an entrepreneur," he added.

He said about Rs 30,700 crore was credited into the accounts of women Jan Dhan account holders in three months last year as part of the COVID-19 relief transfer.

This customer pool needs to be acknowledged as an opportunity for banks, he said, adding, "I believe financially empowering a woman is to empower the entire family, which would increase the ability to fully engage in measurable and productive economic activity."

The Women's World Banking and Bank of Baroda report estimates that by serving 100 million low-income women, public sector banks in India can attract approximately Rs 25,000 crore in deposits while financially empowering 40 crore low-income Indians.

It highlights the importance of savings as a powerful tool to help low-income women and their households, and build financial resilience.

Women's World Banking and BoB designed a pilot product specifically to encourage greater account usage among women Jan Dhan customers.

Jan Dhan Plus is a solution that combines a Jan Dhan account with an incentive to deposit Rs 500 over four months. In return that account holder receives Rs 10,000 credit/overdraft facility, a release said.

This has several benefits -- women account holders engage more with banks and build skills and trust, while the bank learns more about an important customer base and how to address it with products and services, it said.

The pilot was conducted with 101 BoB branches across Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai and over 300 business correspondent points between February 2020 to August 2020.

During this period, nearly 50,000 men and women customers signed up for Jan Dhan Plus, the release said.

Speaking on the occasion, BoB's Managing Director and CEO Sanjiv Chadha said financial inclusion has always been acknowledged worldwide as a key driver of economic growth and a critical factor to dissolve gender inequality and engender social transformation.

"Jan Dhan Plus, created in collaboration with Women's World Banking, showed us that with the right encouragement and environment, women strive faster for financial independence and resilience," he said.

The report also gave a few recommendations to financial service providers and policymakers, including the creation of relevant and simplified products for women by offering Jan Dhan Plus to mobilise savings, and strengthening the business correspondents network.

