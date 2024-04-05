Mumbai, Apr 5 (PTI) Diversified group Greaves Cotton's e-mobility arm Greaves Electric Mobility has appointed K Vijaya Kumar as its Executive Director and CEO, the company said on Friday.

In his new role, Kumar will lead the company's initiatives in product development, dealer distribution, and market expansion, among other areas, the company said.

"Kumar's established track record and experience in growing businesses will facilitate our progress in the electric mobility space," Nagesh Basavanhalli, Non-Executive Vice Chairman of Greaves Cotton Ltd, said.

Vijaya Kumar has served as the President of the automotive business at Greaves Cotton Ltd (GCL) besides serving senior leadership roles at TVS Motor and Bajaj Auto, it said.

