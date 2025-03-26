New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) Portfolio management service provider Green Portfolio on Wednesday announced the launch of its Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) with a target corpus of Rs 300 crore.

Of the Rs 300 crore, the company has already secured over 50 per cent of its commitments from existing and potential investors, Green Portfolio said in a statement.

The new category III fund will meet the growing demand for pre-IPO, private market, and exclusive listed equity investment opportunities.

The fund will allocate 70-80 per cent of its capital to listed equities, with a focus on small, mid, and micro-cap stocks, while 20-30 per cent will be invested in pre-IPO and private market opportunities. It will also consider preferential allotments, private placements, secondary opportunities, and SME companies.

Commenting on the move, Divam Sharma, Co-Founder and Fund Manager at Green Portfolio, said that expanding into the AIF space feels like a natural next step. This move allows the company to offer clients unique investment opportunities alongside PMS offerings.

"We are confident that we can scale our AIF assets to Rs 1,000 crore over the next few years while remaining committed to delivering reliable and sustainable returns," he added.

Overall, the country's AIF industry is expanding as more investors look for structured investment opportunities beyond traditional markets.

