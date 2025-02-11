New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) GREW Solar on Tuesday announced plans to set up 3 gigawatt of cell and module facility at Rs 3,000 crore investment.

The company plans to set up the unit at Narmadapuram in Madhya Pradesh, it said in a statement.

The facility spanning over 60 acres, will have an annual capacity to produce 3 GW of solar cells that will aid to meeting the PV solar cell and module demands within the country and beyond.

GREW Solar recently commenced operations of the second unit at its plant in Jaipur and has started construction of their phase-3 unit.

