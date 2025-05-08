New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) A groom narrowly escaped harm while the mare he was riding sustained injury in an alleged incident of celebratory firing during a wedding procession in east Delhi's Mansarovar Park, police sources said on Thursday.

The incident took place around 6.30 pm on Monday during the 'ghudchadi' ceremony -- a traditional ritual in which the groom rides a decorated horse to the wedding venue, they said.

A police source said that Akash, a resident of Ashok Nagar, was riding the mare when a relative allegedly fired in the air, and the bullet hit the animal's leg. The groom escaped unhurt.

The injured mare panicked, prompting the groom to dismount and proceed to the venue on foot, the source added.

The mare's owner, Neeraj, from Mandoli, later approached the police and lodged a complaint. He said medical treatment for the animal was not immediately available in Delhi, and the mare was taken to Hisar in Haryana for treatment.

Police said the accused fled the spot after the incident and efforts are on to trace him.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Arms Act and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, officials said.

