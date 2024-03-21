Chennai, Mar 21 (PTI) GT Bharathi Urban Developers Pvt Ltd has committed investments of about Rs 350 crore towards setting up retirement communities under the brand 'Elements Senior Living' in the country, the company said on Thursday.

GT Bharathi Urban Developers Pvt Ltd is a joint venture entity between GT Group, which is engaged in industrial warehousing and infrastructure, and real estate developer Bharathi Homes.

The investments would be spread across two years to develop senior housing and assisted living facilities to be established across the country, a company statement said here.

GT Bharathi Urban Developers Pvt Ltd said it would bring in its wealth of experience in developing and operating the retirement communities. The company has aimed to establish 20 retirement communities and assisted living facilities across India over the next three years.

"Elements (the brand) will revolutionise the way the industry looks towards senior living. It will be state-of-the-art both in terms of technical innovation and also in terms of construction," said Bharathi Homes Managing Director Arun Bharathi.

On this project, GT Group Managing Director, Bharat Kanti Doshi said, "The GT Group is fully committed to the growth of 'Elements' (brand). We look at the senior living sector as one of the fastest growing in the country."

