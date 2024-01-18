New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Guar gum prices on Thursday increased Rs 107 to Rs 10,680 per five quintals in futures trade as speculators increased their holdings amid a firm spot demand.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum contracts for Februray delivery traded higher by Rs 107 or 1 per cent at Rs 10,680 per five quintals with an open interest of 51,950 lots.

Analysts said after tracking a firm physical market trend, traders raised their bets, which led to the rise in guar gum prices.

