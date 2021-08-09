Ahmedabad, Aug 9 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday virtually inaugurated a Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen generator plant donated by Essar Ports at a community health centre in Jamjodhpur town in Gujarat's Jamnagar district, said a company release.

The company said the oxygen generation plant will support the efforts of Gujarat in fighting COVID-19.

"This oxygen plant will boost the government's efforts to be better prepared in case of the onset of a third wave, and will support timely supply of medical oxygen to the people of Jamjodhpur block," said the release.

The plant commissioned at Jamjodhpur community health centre is capable of producing 333 litres of medical oxygen per minute which is enough to serve over 24 beds simultaneously.

"The plant will absorb air from the atmosphere before converting it into medical-grade oxygen. Additionally, a compressor has been installed near the plant for filling up oxygen cylinders. It has the capacity to fill about 80 cylinders in 24 hours. The plant will be able to meet the needs of the people in case of an emergency," said the release.

Earlier this year, Essar in collaboration with the Khambaliya Civil Hospital had set up a 100-bed oxygen-equipped Covid Care Centre at Devbhumi Dwarka district, it said.

