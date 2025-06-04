Bilaspur (HP), June 4 (PTI) Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat has said natural farming not only preserves soil fertility but also strengthens farmers' self-reliance and provides chemical-free food.

"Natural farming is no longer just an alternative -- it is a necessity," said Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat.

The governor was speaking as a chief guest at a regional seminar organized under the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan in Jhandutta Assembly constituency jointly by the local MLA Jeet Ram Katwal, Sai Eternal Foundation, Shimla, and the Institute of Human Development, Kalol.

This farming technique not only preserves soil fertility but also strengthens farmers' self-reliance and provides chemical-free food, improving human health and preventing serious diseases, he said.

The seminar witnessed participation from over 5,000 farmers from Himachal Pradesh and other parts of the country, a statement issued here said.

"Natural farming protects soil fertility, water, air and biodiversity, helping to maintain ecological balance. It keeps rivers and groundwater free from chemical pollution, he said and emphasized that this movement is not merely an awareness campaign, but a roadmap to secure the future".

Making a point that natural farming is the need of the hour, he said that "If we want to ensure a clean environment, nutritious food, and a sustainable lifestyle for future generations, we must adopt natural farming."

He also elaborated on various aspects of natural farming such as chemical-free agriculture, indigenous cow-based organic inputs, crop diversification, low-cost methods and the importance of soil conservation.

The governor informed that under the National Mission on Natural Farming, the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare has sanctioned a budget of Rs 2,481 crore.

The mission aims to reach one crore farmers across 15,000 gram panchayats over the next two years and bring 7.5 lakh hectares under natural farming, he said.

The initiative also includes the establishment of 10,000 Bio-Input Resource Centres (BRCs) and 2,000 model demonstration farms, along with training, certification, and marketing support for farmers, he informed.

On this occasion, State Minister for Town Planning, Housing, Rajesh Dharmani said the state government is taking concrete steps to promote natural farming.

He announced that minimum support prices have been fixed for crops produced through natural methods -- Rs 9,000 per quintal for turmeric, Rs 6,000 per quintal for wheat, Rs 61 per liter for buffalo milk, and Rs 51 per liter for milk produced via natural farming techniques.

Progressive farmers from various states also shared their success stories and inspirational experiences with natural farming during the seminar.

