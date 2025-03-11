Gurugram, Mar 11 (PTI) A court here has sentenced a man to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for showing a seven-year-old girl an obscene video, police said on Tuesday.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Ashwani Kumar also imposed a fine of Rs 60,000 on the convict, they said.

According to police, a complaint was received on June 7, 2022, regarding a man showing an obscene video to a minor girl in Sector 40.

An FIR was registered at Sector 40 police station and the accused, Anand, a native of Jorasi village in Uttarakhand's Nainital district, was arrested, they said.

After his arrest, police conducted a detailed investigation and presented all necessary evidence and witnesses before the court, they added.

"Based on the evidence and witnesses, the court found the accused guilty and sentenced him to seven years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 60,000," a Gurugram police spokesperson said.

