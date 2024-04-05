Gurugram, Apr 5 (PTI) A man was allegedly beaten to death here by two men who were later arrested by Gurugram Police, officials said on Friday.

The accused confessed to the crime and a car and a stick used in the crime have also been recovered from their possession, they said, adding that the deceased was known to the two men.

Police said the alleged killing is supposed to have happened on Tuesday night and Sanjay Das (45) was found found dead in his room on Wednesday morning.

According to police, the accused were identified as Sonu (36), a resident of Baslambi village and Pawan Kumar (34), a resident of Fazilpur Badli village Gurugram district, police said.

ACP (Crime) Varun Dahiya said Das used to visit Sonu's house. Sonu was upset over a phone call Das had made to the his wife, he said.

On Tuesday night, Sonu and co-accused Pawan Kumar took Das in a car to a field and brutally thrashed him, Dahiya said. Later, they dropped Das in his room and subsequently he died there, he said.

An FIR was registered on the matter at Bilaspur Police Station. "We are questioning the accused," the ACP said.

