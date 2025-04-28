Gurugram, Apr 28 (PTI) Gurugram Police on Monday said it arrested a criminal who was on the run for 25 years in a case of firing.

The accused was initially arrested in 1997 but after getting bail, he fled to Nepal and lived in Assam and Nepal in disguise, they added.

According to police, the accused has been identified as Rajkumar alias Thapa, a native of Nepal.

Later he was declared a proclaimed offender and a reward of Rs 10,000 was also declared on his arrest. The police finally arrested the accused near Sahara Mall on Monday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)