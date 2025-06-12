Gurugram, Jun 12 (PTI) A youth died and his four friends were seriously injured after their car collided with a truck on Delhi-Jaipur highway on Thursday, police said.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Sumit Meena (24), a resident of a village in Rajasthan. Meena's father has filed a complaint against his friend, Neeraj Saini, who was driving the vehicle, accusing him of negligent and rash driving.

Also Read | Who Is the Current Civil Aviation Minister of India?.

The accident occurred around 3.30 am on Thursday when five friends were travelling from Alwar to Delhi. Their car had reached Sidhrawali just before Bilaspur when a truck suddenly came in front of them. Saini tried to stop the car but it collided with the truck from behind.

Sumit died in the accident, while his friends -- Neeraj, Ramprasad, Yuvraj and Armaan -- were seriously injured, police said. The truck driver managed to flee, along with the vehicle.

Also Read | Tatkal Ticket Booking New Rules: 3 Major Changes Passengers Must Know for Train Ticket Bookings During Tatkal Hours.

After the accident, Sumit's father, Kamal Singh Meena filed a complaint against Neeraj alleging negligent and rash driving. He said his son and his friends had gone to meet another friend in Alwar, just two days ago, in Saini's car.

Based on his complaint, a case has been registered, police said.

During preliminary investigation, the police also found skid marks on the road from the car being dragged on the highway, they said.

"We handed over the body of the deceased to kin after postmortem. The injured are being treated in different private hospitals", a senior police officer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)