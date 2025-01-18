Thane, Jan 18 (PTI) Police have seized gutka worth Rs 9.37 lakh being transported from neighbouring Madhya Pradesh and arrested the driver of a luxury bus in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Saturday.

A team from the local crime branch intercepted the luxury bus at Golban village on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway in Shahapur on Thursday night, Superintendent of Police (Thane Rural), Dr D S Swamy said.

He said gutka worth Rs 9.37 lakh was found in the vehicle, which was heading to Thane from Indore.

The official said the bus driver, Joginder Prasad Shah (54), has been arrested under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations.

