Berhampur (Odisha), Jan 27 (PTI) Seven-members of an inter-state gang allegedly dealing with illegal trade of 'Hanuman coins' have been arrested here, a police officer said.

The accused had contacted buyers from Berhampur town to sell the coins at Rs 2 crore, he said.

"Acting on a tip-off, we raided a house on Tuesday and arrested the seven persons who were waiting for prospective buyers to turn up," said inspector-in-charge, Bada Bazar police station, Prasant Bhupati. Three copper Hanuman coins, cash worth Rs 1.50 lakh, two motorcycles, magnet, and other incriminating items were seized during the raid, the police officer said. However, the owner of the house managed to escape. "We suspect that the owner of the house might have invited the gang to the city for selling the coins," Bhupati said. The police has started an investigation into the matter after registering a case under relevant sections of IPC and Antiques and Treasures Act, 1972.

