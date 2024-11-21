New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) Harsha Vardhan Agarwal, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of Emami Ltd, on Thursday took over as Ficci President for 2024-2025.

At the industry chamber's 97th annual convention in the national capital, he took over from Anish Shah.

In a statement, Ficci said Anant Goenka, Vice-Chairman of RPG Group, has been elevated to senior Vice-President of the chamber and Vijay Sankar, Chairman of The Sanmar Group, has joined the Ficci leadership as Vice-President.

Harsha Vardhan Agarwal is a second-generation leader of the USD 3.1-billion diversified business conglomerate Emami Group.

With his extensive multi-functional knowledge and experience, Agarwal spearheads the FMCG business of the Group -- Emami Ltd as its Vice-Chairman and Managing Director.

