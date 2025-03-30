Gurugram, Mar 30 (PTI) Taxpayers will be granted relief on interest and penalty amounts payable under the GST Act for the financial years 2017-18, 2018-19, and 2019-20 under an amnesty scheme introduced by the Haryana government, provided they deposit the principal tax amount by March 31, 2025, as per an official statement on Sunday.

Providing details about this initiative, Geetanjali Mor, Joint Excise and Taxation Commissioner (Gurugram Range), said the Haryana government in October 2024 launched the Amnesty Scheme for taxpayers registered under the GST Act.

Also Read | What Is Nagastra-3, Indigenous Loitering Munition or Suicide Drone Being Developed by Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited?.

Under this scheme, taxpayers can avail of relief from interest and penalty amounts by depositing the principal tax due under Section 73 of the GST Act, 2017 for 2017-18, 2018-19, and 2019-20, on or before March 31, 2025, Mor said.

To benefit from this scheme, taxpayers must deposit the principal tax amount before the deadline to secure relief on interest and penalties, she said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Foundation Day 2025 Date: Know History and Significance of the Day on Which the State of Rajasthan Was Formed in 1949.

Any dues that remain unpaid after March 31 will be recovered as per applicable rules and regulations, she added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)