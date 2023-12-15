Chandigarh, Dec 15 (PTI) The Haryana Assembly on the opening day of its winter session on Friday paid tributes to former Minister Ram Prakash, martyr Major Ashish Dhonchak and other prominent personalities who passed away during the intervening period from the end of the previous session to the beginning of the current one.

The House conveyed its heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved families.

Former Haryana Congress president Ram Prakash, who was also a former minister, passed away at the age of 84 at his residence in Kurukshetra on Wednesday. He was ailing for some time.

Major Ashish Dhonchak, who hailed from Panipat, was killed in a gunfight with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag in September.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, the leader of the House, paid tributes and read out the obituary references in the House.

Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda also read out the obituary resolutions on behalf of the Congress party and paid tributes to the departed souls.

Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, too, paid his tributes.

The members of the House observed a two-minute silence to pay homage to the departed souls.

