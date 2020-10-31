Chandigarh, October 31: Haryana Foundation Day, an event which holds importance for the 2.54 crore residents of the state, is observed annually on November 1. This year, the date marks the 54th anniversary of the formation of Haryana - the north Indian state that was carved out from the erstwhile province of Punjab in the year 1966. On Haryana Foundation Day 2020, here is the date, significance and history of the observance. Haryana Day 2020 Wishes & Greetings: Share HD Images and Wallpapers, Quotes, WhatsApp Messages and Facebook Status With Family and Friends.

The date of 54th Haryana Foundation Day is November 1, 2020. Socio-political leaders cutting across party and organisational ranks would extend their greetings to the state on the day. The event is considered significant to recall the civilisational roots, history and contributions of Haryana to the nation.

The history of Haryana Foundation Day dates back to November 1, 1966, when the Punjab Reorganisation Act (1966) came into effect. The legislation was based upon the recommendations of the Justice JC Shah panel to divide the erstwhile province of Punjab on linguistic lines.

Based on the Shah committee recommendations, that were tabled before the government on April 23, 1966, the law was passed which demarcated Hisar, Mahendragarh, Gurgaon, Rohtak and Karnal as the new state of Haryana. Chandigarh, which continues to serve as the joint capital of both Punjab and Haryana, was designated as a union territory.

As part of the 54th Haryana Foundation Day celebrations, an event will be held at the State Raj Bhawan at 4:00 pm on Sunday. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya will be delivering their messages for the state residents. A pledge of "Rashtriya Ekta Diwas" would also be enacted.

