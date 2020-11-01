Chandigarh, Nov 1 (PTI) Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that Haryana is emerging as a 'sports hub' and a number of players from the state have made the nation proud with their achievements.

Haryana will host the fourth edition of the Khelo India Youth Games next year.

Also Read | Who Is Harpreet A De Singh, The Alliance Air CEO? Know About India’s First Woman Pilot to Head an Airliner.

The Games will be held in Panchkula in November 2021 and preparations for it have started from today on 'Haryana Day', Khattar said at a state-level function at Karan Stadium in Karnal to mark the day.

Haryana was carved out of the previous undivided Punjab on this day in 1966.

Also Read | BJP Leaders in North MCD Are Looting Rs 1400 Crores of House Tax Money Every Year, Says AAP Leader Durgesh Pathak.

On the occasion, the chief minister inaugurated a 'U-turn flyover' near DLF Cyber City on National Highway-48 in Gurgaon through video conferencing, according to an official statement.

He said a number of players from Haryana have made their state and the entire nation proud with their achievements at the national and international levels.

In the last edition of the Khelo India Games, the state had come second.

The chief minister said that participating players from Haryana should take a pledge to work hard and bag the first position this time.

The Haryana government will provide full support to players in this regard, he added.

Khattar congratulated the people on the completion of 54 years of Haryana coming into existence.

Functions were also held across the state on the occasion of 'Haryana Day', which is also being celebrated as 'Sports Day' this year. Ministers and other leaders of the BJP-JJP coalition government in the state took part in these functions.

Deputy Chief Minister and JJP leader Dushyant Chautala addressed a gathering of sportspersons in Rohtak and urged them to work harder so that the state can achieve new heights in sports.

On the occasion, 288 chaupals of Karnal district were equipped with WiFi.

Khattar said that with the facility of WiFi, people will now have access to more than 550 government schemes and services. Now, they will not have to visit government offices time and again, he said.

He also informed that out of 382 gram panchayats in Karnal, optical fibre cabling of 288 panchayats has been completed, while internet and WiFi facility is functioning smoothly in 225 gram panchayats. On the newly constructed 'U-turn flyover', which is 675-metre long and 12.5-metre wide, Khattar said that one more step has been taken towards making Gurgaon free from traffic jams.

While inaugurating the three-lane flyover, the chief minister said it has been constructed at a cost of about Rs 52 crore and it will provide a big relief to commuters.

The cost of the project was borne by the National Highways Authority of India and the state government in a 75:25 ratio, he said.

The chief minister said that despite the challenge of COVID-19, the construction of the flyover has been completed within the stipulated period of 18 months.

The flyover will help in preventing traffic congestion and facilitate U-turn movement for vehicles coming from Delhi to Jaipur, Khattar said.

It will prevent accidents and help in reducing pollution caused by traffic jams, he said.

Khattar said that a four-lane U-turn underpass is being constructed on NH-48 near Ambience Mall in Gurgoan and it is in the final stages of construction.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)