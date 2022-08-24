Gurugram, Aug 24 (PTI) Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday urged private companies to adopt at least one district each to make it free from Tuberculosis (TB) and help in the country's goal to eradicate the disease by 2025.

He said that though TB treatment would be available in the government hospitals of the state, in order to eradicate the disease completely, all stakeholders needed to work unitedly.

Also Read | Lucknow Hospital Asked to Pay Compensation for Faulty Treatment 24 Years After Artist Ranbir Singh Bisht’s Death.

The chief minister was addressing after the launch of the 'Adopt a District' initiative under Mission TB Free Haryana campaign organised at Medanta-The Medicity Hospital, Gurugram.

The chief minister said that so far 11 districts of Haryana have been adopted by various companies.

Also Read | Navi Mumbai Shocker: Woman Loses Nearly 9 Lakh to Conman Who Promised To Reunite Her With Boyfriend by Black Magic.

Yamunanagar and Karnal district have been adopted by RITES Company, Panipat has been adopted by Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Sonipat by Hindustan Lever, Hisar by Jindal, Mewat by RJ Corp Ltd, Faridabad by Escorts Company, Mahendragarh and Rewari by Hero MotoCorp.

On Wednesday, Mankind Pharmaceutical has agreed to adopt Palwal and Jhajjar districts, Khattar said, adding that nine districts are yet to be adopted, which include Sirsa, Fatehabad, Jind, Ambala, Panchkula, Rohtak, Kurukshetra, Charkhi Dadri and Bhiwani.

Meanwhile, the chief minister also flagged off two mobile clinics provided by Krishna Maruti Industries under its CSR initiative. These bus-mounted mobile clinics have facilities like portable X-ray machines and True-Net machines.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)