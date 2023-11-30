Chandigarh, Nov 30 (PTI) Haryana Congress president Udai Bhan on Thursday said the party has opened its doors to people, especially the youth, keen to make a career in politics through its talent hunt programme.

Interacting with reporters here, Bhan said the campaign, named 'Pratibha Se Parivartan' has been started by the All India Congress Committee.

"Through this campaign, the Congress will make various appointments at the state, division, district, and block levels through interviews and group discussions," he said.

He said qualified professionals and common people, who have not been able to participate in political activities due to various reasons, will get opportunities to make their career in politics by connecting with the Congress.

Bhan said the Haryana unit of the party has set a target to complete the process for making the appointments within a month.

Referring to the appointments to be made, he said, "In the coming month, through the talent hunt process, social media experts, spokespersons, content writers, graphic designers, street play team...will be finalised".

The Congress has successfully implemented this process by appointing talented people to the organization and as office-bearers in Madhya Pradesh, party leader from that state Mrinal Pant, who was also present with Bhan, said.

"About 3,000 appointments were made there," Pant said, adding youths, women and other sections will connect with the party in Haryana as well through the programme.

Bhan also hit out at the BJP-led government in Haryana and said during the past nine years the state has witnessed its debt mounting while it has fallen behind on various development parameters.

When asked that Congress leader and former MP Kumari Selja had recently expressed her keenness to fight the 2024 Haryana Assembly polls, Bhan said, "She is a senior leader. If she desires she can fight the parliamentary election, assembly election. In this regard, the party high command has to take a final decision."

On Selja's proposed yatra across the state ahead of the next year's Lok Sabha and assembly polls, Bhan said he is not aware about her programme, but stressed that leaders can hold such campaigns as "our common goal is to oust the BJP-JJP government".

Asked about the Winter session of the state assembly beginning on December 15, Bhan said a Congress Legislature Party meeting will be held here on December 6 to chalk out the strategy and issues to be taken up.

