Chandigarh, Dec 15 (PTI) Haryana government's High Powered Purchase Committee on Thursday approved the purchase of 152 SUVs (Sports Utility Vehicles) for the police, agriculture and irrigation departments.

The committee, in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here, approved the purchase of these vehicles.

In the meeting, purchase of goods to be procured by various departments worth about Rs 663 crore was approved by the committee, said an official statement.

This includes the purchase of 152 SUVs.

Besides this, the purchase of fortified rice for the Food and Supplies Department has also been approved, he said.

The states' education, transport, power and agriculture ministers along with additional chief secretary, Home, T V S N Prasad, were present in the meeting.

