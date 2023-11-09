Chandigarh, Nov 9 (PTI) The Haryana government's welfare schemes have brought prosperity to the people of the state, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Thursday.

Addressing a gathering during his Jan Samvad programme at Bilaspur in Yamunanagar district, Khattar said people are easily availing of the benefits of government schemes through the Parivar Pehchan Patra (Family ID) scheme.

No other state has such a scheme, he claimed and added that the government's welfare measures have brought prosperity to the lives of Haryana residents.

In the past nine years, the lives of Haryana residents have been made prosperous through comprehensive development works and welfare schemes carried out by the state government, he said.

Before the Jan Samvad, the chief minister laid the foundation for the construction of four new roads in the Sadhaura assembly constituency, according to an official statement.

Khattar also interacted with village heads, elders, youngsters and women during the Jan Samvad to understand their issues and development needs.

He assured that every complaint or demand letter people give will be thoroughly scrutinised and addressed.

The chief minister expressed his deep connection with Bilaspur in Yamunanagar, where he lived for a long time. He said his memories come alive when names of the local mela, the Saraswati river and other historical places are mentioned, according to the statement.

Khattar also said "record-breaking development works have been carried out" in the past nine years.

"The money spent on development is for the people's benefit and should be utilised for their welfare. This philosophy has driven our work," he said.

During another Jan Samvad in the Pabani Kalan village of Yamunanagar's Sadhaura assembly constituency, Khattar said the state government has a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption.

"We have clamped down on corruption and now every single penny sent for development is being spent on development projects," he said.

The chief minister added that educated youngsters in the state have secured government jobs transparently.

