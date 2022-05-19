Gurugram, May 19 (PTI) The Haryana government is making all efforts to bring down unemployment in the state by helping the youth to set up small businesses and become self-employed, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Thursday.

Around 1,900 plots have been made available to MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) in the state, on which an investment of Rs 6 crore to Rs 7 crore has been made, the chief minister said speaking at an event here to mark the formal announcement of land allotment to auto major Maruti Suzuki India (MSI).

The state government has allotted 800 acres of land to Maruti Suzuki and 100 acres of land to Suzuki Motorcycle India at IMT Kharkhoda in Sonipat district.

Apart from giving 900 acres of land to Maruti, 1,000 plots have also been given to small industrial units in the IMT being developed on 3,200 acres in Kharkhoda, Sonipat, the chief minister said.

Khattar said that Haryana with its better industrial policy has become the first choice for investors, bringing in foreign investment and giving a tough competition to other states.

Haryana, which came into existence as an agricultural state in 1966, has made a distinct identity not only in the country but also abroad for attracting investors due to its better industrial policies, he said.

Today the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (HSIIDC) is playing a big role in promoting industrialisation and encouraging industries in the state, he said.

The chief minister said that by making a big change in the land enhancement policy, the state has given a big relief to plot holders.

The limit of enhancement fee has been fixed by the state government. The amount in excess of the expected fee will be borne by the government.

Under this policy, plots worth Rs 15,000 crore have been sold by the government to industrial units through auction, he said.

Responding to a question on unemployment in Haryana, the chief minister said that different data are being presented.

He said, the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) shows unemployment figure between 10 to 14 per cent in its one year old report, while the next year this figure reaches 32 to 34 per cent, which is not even close to reality.

According to the data released by the state labour department, the unemployment rate is 8 to 9 per cent, whereas in the house-to-house survey being conducted to identify the unemployed through Parivar Pehchan Patra, the figure has further come down between 6.5 to 7 per cent, he added.

Through the Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana, so far 40,000 people have been linked to self-employment by connecting them with different government schemes and loan related schemes.

A target has been set to connect one lakh such families in the state with these schemes, he said, adding that the government has set a target of creating employment opportunities for 2 lakh people in the state every year.

The recruitment process for group C and D staff will also begin soon.

Besides, a roadmap is being prepared by the state government to make one lakh people employable abroad by providing them required skill so that the number of NRIs increase and people can also get employment across the globe.

Deputy chief minister Dushyant Singh Chautala, MSIL chairman R C Bhargava and executive vice chairman of MSIL Kenichi Ayukawa were also present at the event.

