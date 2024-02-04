Chandigarh, Feb 4 (PTI) Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Sunday said 'girdawari' has been initiated to assess crop loss due to a hailstorm that hit the state on February 1.

"Girdawari of crops has commenced from February 1 and will continue across the state until March 1. During this period, district administrations have been directed to report the damage caused by the hailstorm. Farmers can also upload reports of losses on the revenue department's e-kshatipurti portal," he said here.

The state government has provided assistance to farmers whenever they have suffered crop loss due to natural disasters, he said.

From 2019 to 2024 so far, Chautala said, Rs 1,600 crore has been deposited directly into the bank accounts of farmers as compensation for crop loss.

On the digitization of revenue records, the deputy chief minister said more than a year ago, the state government initiated efforts to create a digital record room at the district level for the revenue department.

The offices of the financial commissioner revenue (FCR), tehsil and sub-tehsil will digitize revenue records by March 31, Chautala said.

Once completed, people will be able to access their land and revenue-related documents online with just a click, eliminating the need to manage old paperwork, he said.

Chautala further said Rs 6,200 crore was collected from stamp duty in 2019-20 and the government has collected about Rs 10,000 crore as revenue in 2023-24.

With the months of February and March still left, there will be a significant increase in the revenue, he said.

There has been a 30 per cent increase in GST collection over the past four years. The government has achieved a 16 per cent growth this financial year, resulting in the collection of Rs 32,456 crore as tax, he said.

He exuded confidence that the government would achieve its GST collection target of Rs 36,000 crore in time.

Chautala, who is also excise minister, said country-made liquor will not be sold in plastic bottles in Haryana from March 1.

Haryana will be the first state in the country to impose such a ban, he said.

