Latest News | Haryana: Three Arrested for Stabbing Man in Faridabad

Faridabad, Apr 24 (PTI) Three men were arrested on Thursday in connection with the stabbing of a person in the Dabua police station limits here, Faridabad police said.

The accused, identified as Govinda, Deepak and Pawan, are natives of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Rajasthan, respectively.

Also Read | What Is Simla Agreement 1972? All You Need To Know As Pakistan Suspends Simla Pact After India Downgrades Diplomatic Ties Following Pahalgam Terror Attack.

They are all in their 20s and have been residing in the Dabua colony, police added.

According to the complaint, the incident occured on April 22, when the three accused had an altercation with the complainant, Rahul, and his uncle, Mithun, over an issue near Gazipur Mandi.

Also Read | What Is SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme? What Will Happen to Pakistanis Staying in India Under SVES After Pahalgam Terror Attack?.

The altercation soon escalated, leading to Pawan stabbing Mithun to death.

After committing the crime, the three fled the spot.

Rahul, meanwhile, took Mithun to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Police said that during the investigation, it was revealed that the accused committed the crime to show their dominance in the colony and create fear among the people.

After their arrest, the accused were produced in a city court and sent to judicial custody, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)