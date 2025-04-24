Cricket

Live Score
RCB vs DC 46 T20 (N) Match
RCB
VS
DC
Toss won by RCB and elected to Field

Latest News | Haryana: Three Arrested for Stabbing Man in Faridabad

Get latest articles and stories on Latest News at LatestLY. Three men were arrested on Thursday in connection with the stabbing of a person in the Dabua police station limits here, Faridabad police said.

Agency News PTI| Apr 24, 2025 10:00 PM IST
A+
A-
Latest News | Haryana: Three Arrested for Stabbing Man in Faridabad

Faridabad, Apr 24 (PTI) Three men were arrested on Thursday in connection with the stabbing of a person in the Dabua police station limits here, Faridabad police said.

The accused, identified as Govinda, Deepak and Pawan, are natives of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Rajasthan, respectively.

Also Read | What Is Simla Agreement 1972? All You Need To Know As Pakistan Suspends Simla Pact After India Downgrades Diplomatic Ties Following Pahalgam Terror Attack.

They are all in their 20s and have been residing in the Dabua colony, police added.

According to the complaint, the incident occured on April 22, when the three accused had an altercation with the complainant, Rahul, and his uncle, Mithun, over an issue near Gazipur Mandi.

Also Read | What Is SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme? What Will Happen to Pakistanis Staying in India Under SVES After Pahalgam Terror Attack?.

The altercation soon escalated, leading to Pawan stabbing Mithun to death.

After committing the crime, the three fled the spot.

Rahul, meanwhile, took Mithun to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Police said that during the investigation, it was revealed that the accused committed the crime to show their dominance in the colony and create fear among the people.

After their arrest, the accused were produced in a city court and sent to judicial custody, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like
img
Agency News PTI| Apr 24, 2025 10:00 PM IST
A+
A-
Latest News | Haryana: Three Arrested for Stabbing Man in Faridabad

Faridabad, Apr 24 (PTI) Three men were arrested on Thursday in connection with the stabbing of a person in the Dabua police station limits here, Faridabad police said.

The accused, identified as Govinda, Deepak and Pawan, are natives of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Rajasthan, respectively.

Also Read | What Is Simla Agreement 1972? All You Need To Know As Pakistan Suspends Simla Pact After India Downgrades Diplomatic Ties Following Pahalgam Terror Attack.

They are all in their 20s and have been residing in the Dabua colony, police added.

According to the complaint, the incident occured on April 22, when the three accused had an altercation with the complainant, Rahul, and his uncle, Mithun, over an issue near Gazipur Mandi.

Also Read | What Is SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme? What Will Happen to Pakistanis Staying in India Under SVES After Pahalgam Terror Attack?.

The altercation soon escalated, leading to Pawan stabbing Mithun to death.

After committing the crime, the three fled the spot.

Rahul, meanwhile, took Mithun to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Police said that during the investigation, it was revealed that the accused committed the crime to show their dominance in the colony and create fear among the people.

After their arrest, the accused were produced in a city court and sent to judicial custody, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like
img
Google Trends Google Trends
nottm forest vs man city
5000+K+ searches
quetta gladiators vs peshawar zalmi
5000+K+ searches
wpl
500+K+ searches
ipl 2025 purple cap list
2000+K+ searches
आईपीएल पॉइंट्स टेबल
2000+K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
er-avatar" draggable="false" src="https://st1.latestly.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/IMG_4074-150x150.jpeg#thumbnail#150#150">
Donald Trump
Google Trends Google Trends
nottm forest vs man city
5000+K+ searches
quetta gladiators vs peshawar zalmi
5000+K+ searches
wpl
500+K+ searches
ipl 2025 purple cap list
2000+K+ searches
आईपीएल पॉइंट्स टेबल
2000+K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
Currency Price Change
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice
img

Trending Topics
Virat KohliKerala Lottery ResultsNarendra ModiIPL 2025Today FestivalFamous BirthdaysLadki Bahin YojanaJaatRohit SharmaFatafatPM Internship SchemeIPL 2025 ScheduleWordle Hints
Google News Telegram Bot
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel