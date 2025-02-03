Chandigarh, Feb 3 (PTI) Haryana Transport minister Anil Vij on Monday inspected trucks and other vehicles to check overloading at the Ambala-Naraingarh road.

He along with his department officials stopped several trucks to inspect them for overloading and check any violations.

Also Read | How To Protect Your Phone From Hackers? Learn Best Ways To Prevent Mobile Malware Attacks Leading to Financial Losses and Data Leaks.

During the operations, 12 vehicles were found with incomplete documents, said an official release.

Vij said he recently visited Rajasthan and asked the Regional Transport Authority there to take action against overloaded vehicles.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana February 2025 Instalment Date: When Will Women Beneficiaries Receive 8th Instalment of INR 1,500 in Maharashtra?.

He said he also directed the Ambala RTA to act, as overloaded vehicles are a major cause of road accidents.

To ensure compliance, he decided to conduct an inspection himself, he said.

During the raid, around a dozen vehicles were found without proper permits, several drivers did not have licenses, and some vehicles were overweight, said the release.

One driver was suspected of being intoxicated and he was sent for a medical test, it said.

Vij firmly stated, "As long as I am here, no vehicle without proper documents will be allowed on the road."

He instructed all department officials to set up checkpoints and check necessary documents of vehicles.

He also emphasized that this action will continue in the future.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)