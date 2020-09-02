Chandigarh, Sep 2 (PTI) The tax research unit of Haryana's excise and taxation department has identified 138 newly registered taxpayers under GST for their suspicious transactions.

Recently, these taxpayers were identified by the data analytics capabilities of the tax research unit, an official spokesman of the state's excise and taxation department said on Wednesday.

He said these taxpayers were further subjected to physical verifications by the field offices of the department, and recoveries of Rs 28.54 lakh have been effected and a credit of Rs 31.63 crore has been blocked from as many as 69 taxpayers.

The spokesman also said the verifications of the records of these entities showed that these taxpayers have passed on credit amounting to Rs 1,182.23 crore.

He further said these cases have been referred to respective districts offices for further necessary follow-up action.

A dedicated cell in the tax research unit will monitor the progress of these cases at regular intervals.

He said the department is further digging out the beneficiaries to whom the credit was passed on by these 69 taxpayers. These beneficiary entities would also be liable for recoveries arising from fake transactions, the spokesman said. PTI SUN

