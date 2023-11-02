New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) It was a hazy and cold Thursday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature settling at 16.3 degrees Celsius.

While Anand Vihar, Bawana, Mundka and Punjabi Bagh air quality monitoring stations recorded Air Quality Index (AQI) in the severe category, 28 stations recorded very poor AQI.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

According to the weather department, the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 32 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 90 per cent, the IMD bulletin said.

