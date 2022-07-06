Chennai, Jul 6 (PTI) The Madras High Court has pulled up film maker and lyricist Leena Manimekalai, embroiled in a controversy over the depiction of Goddess Kaali in her documentary, for her comments against noted Tamil film director Susi Ganeshan.

Manimekalai is in a legal tangle with Ganeshan over her controversial 'Me too' allegations against the latter.

Originally, Ganeshan had moved a local court here with a defamation petition to punish Manimekalai for the allegations against him in 2019. He had claimed her accusations were baseless and aimed at tarnishing his name and reputation in the film industry.

He had also moved the Supreme Court, which in December last year, directed the Saidapet Magistrate court here to complete the trial within four months.

Meanwhile, Ganeshan had moved the High Court with an application seeking to restrain Manimekalai and others from making any allegation against him. He had also demanded a compensation of Rs 1.10 crore to be paid collectively by the defendants.

Justice Abdul Quddhose had on January 20 restrained the defendants from making/publishing defamatory statements against Ganeshan.

When the matter came up on Tuesday, the counsel representing Ganeshan told Justice Krishnan Ramaswamy that despite the gag order passed by the judge in January, Manimekalai continued to make allegations against Ganeshan. Wondering as to how she could make such remarks against the director despite the interim stay order, the judge adjourned the matter till July 21 with a direction to her to file a reply.

