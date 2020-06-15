Latest News | HCL Infosystems Q4 Loss Widens to Rs 70.94 Cr

New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI) IT firm HCL Infosystems on Monday said its consolidated loss widened to Rs 70.94 crore for March 2020 quarter from Rs 43.90 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's revenue from operations also decreased to Rs 227.71 crore in January-March 2020 quarter from Rs 875.60 crore a year ago, HCL Infosystems said in a regulatory filing.

For the full year, its loss stood at Rs 136.33 crore, while revenue was at Rs 1,815.17 crore in FY20, it added.

As on March 31, the group has accumulated losses and its net worth has been fully eroded, it said, adding that its current liabilities exceeded its current assets by Rs 43,235 lakhs (Rs 38,540 lakh in 2019).

"The losses are primarily as a result of delayed receipts on certain system integration contracts, certain historical low margin contracts, slow-down of distribution businesses and finance costs.

"The parent company's management is pursuing strategies, which include scale down of loss-making businesses like scaling down of the distribution business, sale of certain non-core properties and reduction in outstanding debts," it added.

To ensure the necessary financial support for its operations, the Board of HCL Corporation has issued a support letter (in the form of corporate guarantee or unsecured loan) to the company to the extent of Rs 50,000 lakh, the filing said.

"Considering the above support, the parent's management and the Board of Directors have a reasonable expectation that the Group will be able to realise its assets and discharge its contractual obligations and liabilities as they fall due in the near future in the normal course of business. Accordingly, the consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis," the firm noted.

HCL said its operations and financial results were "marginally impacted" due to shut down of operations across various locations from March 23, 2020 in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

In evaluating the impact of COVID-19 on its ability to continue as a going concern and the possible impact on its financial position, the management has assessed the impact of macro-economic conditions on its business and the carrying value of its major assets comprising of Property, Plant and Equipment (PPE), trade receivables and other balances recoverable.

"Based on aforesaid assessment, management believes that the Group will continue as a going concern and will be able to meet all of its obligations as well as recover the carrying amount of its aforesaid assets as on March 31, 2020... The Group will continue to monitor any material changes to future economic conditions..." it said.

