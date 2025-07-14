New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) HCLTech on Monday reported a 9.7 per cent decline in consolidated net profit for the April-June quarter of this fiscal year at Rs 3,843 crore as the IT services firm and pegged the revenue growth guidance at 3-5 per cent for FY26.

HCLTech had logged a net profit (attributable to owners of the company) of Rs 4,257 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations for the quarter under review was 8.1 per cent higher at Rs 30,349 crore, as against Rs 28,057 crore in Q1FY25.

Seen sequentially, profit fell 10.7 per cent, while revenue was marginally up by 0.3 per cent.

"We had healthy revenue growth of 3.7 per cent YoY supported by good performance in our Services business with 4.5 per cent YoY growth in constant currency. Our operating margin came at 16.3 per cent, impacted by lower utilisation and additional Gen AI and GTM investments," HCLTech CEO and MD CVijayakumar said.

He said the company's AI propositions were resonating well with clients and have been augmented further by its partnership with OpenAI.

"Our pipeline continues to grow as the demand environment was stable during the quarter," he said.

The company's board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 12 per equity share of Rs 2 each for the FY26.

"The record date for the payment of the aforesaid interim dividend shall be July 18, 2025, and the payment date of the said interim dividend shall be July 28, 2025," the company said in the filing.

Shares of HCLTech settled 1.41 per cent lower at Rs 1,614 apiece on the BSE on Monday. The financial results were announced after the closing of market hours.

