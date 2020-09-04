New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd on Friday said it will raise up to Rs 5,000 crore by issuing bonds on private placement basis.

The issue size is of Rs 2,000 crore, with an option to retain oversubscription of Rs 3,000 crore, HDFC said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | International Day of Charity 2020: Know Date, History And Significance of The Day Celebrated to Raise Awareness And Give Platform For Charity Activities.

The secured redeemable non-convertible debentures will be open for bidding on September 8, 2020, and will close on the same day.

The lender said the eligible investors would be only the persons who are specifically addressed through communication to apply for the debentures.

Also Read | Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus, Enjoy 20 5G Smartphones With MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC Launched; Prices, Features & Specifications.

The redemption date of the bonds, carrying a coupon of 4.95 per cent to be paid annually, is September 9, 2022.

"The object of the issue is to augment the long-term resources of the Corporation. The proceeds of the present issue would be utilised for financing/refinancing the housing finance business requirements of the Corporation," it said in the filing.

HDFC stock closed 2.19 per cent down at Rs 1,770 apiece on BSE.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)