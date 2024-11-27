New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) The Health Ministry's 'One Health' - themed pavilion at the 43rd India International Trade Fair here received the special appreciation medal on Wednesday for its innovative design and impactful presentation of India's healthcare achievements and initiatives, a statement said.

According to the statement by the ministry, this year's pavilion focused on the 'One Health' holistic framework that emphasises the interdependence of humans, animals and plants in the health ecosystem.

Also Read | Red Planet Day 2024 Date and Significance: Know About the Day That Commemorates the Launch of Spacecraft Mariner 4 by NASA in 1964, the First To Land on Mars.

By acknowledging these vital connections, the 'One Health' initiative mobilises collaboration across sectors, disciplines and communities to address health and environmental challenges while promoting collective wellbeing, the statement said.

Over the course of 14 days, the pavilion served as an immersive experience, raising awareness of the 'One Health' approach and its focus on preventive, promotive, curative, and rehabilitative healthcare.

Also Read | Karnataka Bank Recruitment 2024: Online Registration Begins, Check Eligibility, Fee, and Exam Pattern.

It also provided free counselling, diagnostics, and consultations, making healthcare accessible to all attendees.

About receiving the special appreciation medal, the ministry said, "This recognition underscores the ministry's dedication to fostering a holistic and inclusive health system while inspiring collaboration to safeguard human, animal, and environmental health."

"The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare remains committed to advancing India's healthcare goals and promoting awareness of the 'One Health' vision, ensuring healthier lives for all," it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)