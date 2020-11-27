New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) HealthCare Global Enterprises on Friday said its board has approved the appointment of Meghraj Arvindrao Gore as the CEO, effective from February 1, 2021.

Gore is a global professional with more than 21 years of diverse experience in business management in North America, Asia, and Africa, with a focus on healthcare for the past 17 years, HealthCare Global Enterprises said in a BSE filing.

In his previous role, he was the Chief Executive Officer – Southern Region of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, and was responsible for the overall business portfolio of the region with 15 facilities in the states of Tamil Nadu & Andhra Pradesh, it added.

Before joining Apollo, he was working with Fortis Healthcare Ltd as Chief Growth Officer (India) & Chief Operating Officer–NCR, the filing said.

Gore holds a Bachelor of Chemical Engineering degree from Jawaharlal Nehru Engineering College, Maharashtra, Master of Science in Information Technology and Master of Business Administration degrees from University of Denver, USA, it added.

Shares of HealthCare Global Enterprises closed at Rs 148.30 per scrip on BSE.

